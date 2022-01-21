Indoor dining banned in big cities

The National Command and Operation Centre had decided to ban indoor dining in all big cities. The decision was taken after Pakistan saw another historic peak in its cases Thursday.

The government has notified authorities in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Hyderabad to impose a restriction on indoor dining. The orders will be effective from Janaury 21 until further notice.

In any other city where the infection rate is above 10%, the same rule will apply.

Outdoor dining, on the other hand, is allowed but only for vaccinated people. Restaurants and eateries have been instructed to strictly check vaccination cards and certificates of customers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NCOC announced new SOPs for Pakistan after a rise in coronavirus cases was seen. It banned indoor weddings and gathering for cities with a higher infection rate. Cinemas, shrines, and amusement parks in these areas will be shut as well.

Meanwhile, schools will stay open with 100% attendance for students above the age of 12 years. It is mandatory for children to get their covid vaccine before February 1. Younger students will be called in on alternate days with 50% attendance.

Peaking cases

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 7,678 new cases and registered 23 deaths, according to the NCOC. After this, the national positivity rate has jumped above 12%.

Karachi has become a hotspot of coronavirus during the fifth wave. In the last 24 hours, 3,982 covid cases were reported. Over 500 Omicron cases are under genome sequencing, according to the Health Department of Sindh. It is said to be the peak phase for Covid-19.

On Friday, Karachi reported the highest death in the fifth wave so far. The positivity rate has increased to 45%.

Experts have stressed individuals take responsibility for themselves and have listed down the following SOPs: