Sunday, January 2, 2022  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA operates special flight for Indian yatris enroute to Karak

PTI's Ramesh Kumar says more delegations to follow

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has flown 159 Indian Hindu yatris from Lahore to Peshawar en route to Karak, where they would visit a century-old temple.

The national flag carrier on Saturday operated a special flight to facilitate the Indian pilgrims, who earlier in the day arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Ramesh Kumar Vankwani received the yatris at the Wagah border.

They were then flown to Peshawar where they would make a one-day stopover before proceeding to Karak in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, SAMAA TV reported.

The pilgrims would visit the Teri temple in Karak.

The temple in Teri village of Karak is devoted to Paramhans Ji Maharaj, a Hindu saint who died in 1919, and it houses his mausoleum.

It is the same temple that was restored at the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after vandalism in 2020. The apex court had also ordered the authorities to recover Rs34 million from the attackers to cover the damages.

A total of 250 Hindu yatris from the UAE, the US, India, and other countries are visiting the temple at the invitation of the Pakistan Hindu Council, according to a report by Dawn.

The 159 yatris who arrived from India will also visit the Katas Raj temple complex in Punjab's Chakwal during their four-day tour, SAMAA TV's Anas Zafar said.

The yatris arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing.
The yatris arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing.

The yatris speaking to SAMAA at the Wagah border said that they were pleasantly surprised at the hospitality offered by Pakistan.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani told reporters that there would be exchange of delegations between Pakistan and India every month.

"The year 2022 will begin between Pakistan and India with religious tourism," he said adding that trade visits would also follow soon.

Vankwani said that the two countries would return to the old policy of people to people contact.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Pakistan karak
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Indian yatris Karak, Indian Hindus Pakistan, Pakistan Karak yatris,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan faces 5th Covid-19 wave as new Omicron cases reported
Pakistan faces 5th Covid-19 wave as new Omicron cases reported
TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man 'for thrill'
TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man ‘for thrill’
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
Two TTP 'terrorists' arrested in Karachi's Shah Latif Town
Two TTP ‘terrorists’ arrested in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town
Sacked policeman nominated in Arshad Pappu case killed in Karachi
Sacked policeman nominated in Arshad Pappu case killed in Karachi
PM Imran discusses teachings of Prophet (PBUH) with global scholars
PM Imran discusses teachings of Prophet (PBUH) with global scholars
FIA summons former DG Bashir Memon for interrogation
FIA summons former DG Bashir Memon for interrogation
PMLN lawmaker injured in Lahore gun attack
PMLN lawmaker injured in Lahore gun attack
New Year 2022, petrol prices, 5th Covid wave in Pakistan
New Year 2022, petrol prices, 5th Covid wave in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.