Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

India is responsible for air pollution in Lahore: report

Lahore has had bad pollution for four years

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

An investigation report has revealed that India is responsible for the terrible levels of air pollution in Lahore.

A joint investigation report of Bahauddin Zakariya University and NUST University has said that the polluted air coming from India formed the toxic smog in Lahore.

The report said the city's air was not clean for a single day during 2020 therefore the number of asthma and heart patients has increased.

Pakistan has taken up the matter with India but did not get a response and without some intervention from across the border, the problem cannot be tackled.

The report suggested that the SAARC conference could work on air pollution in Asia.

Lahore has been battling the worst air pollution for four years in the winter. In 2021, the city ranked 1 globally for the most polluted city. The AQI crossed 700 which is most hazardous.

The last time smog levels in Lahore sky-rocketed was in the winter of 2016-2017. A New York Times report says that dangerous particles in the air, called PM2.5, reached 1,077 microgrammes per cubic meter. This is 30 times more than what is considered the safe limit. Experts said the pollution had reached a "crisis point".

How smog forms

Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere. It can cause health problems such as asthma, flu, coughing, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems.

Prolonged exposure to environmental pollution also results in shortened life expectancy. These risks may be reduced by wearing masks, managing gaseous vehicular emissions, using eco-friendly products, and reusing and recycling.

FaceBook WhatsApp
air pollution Lahore smog
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India responsible for air pollution in Lahore, report on smog
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing 'incorrect' Covid test results
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing ‘incorrect’ Covid test results
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can't influence the court, says SC
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can’t influence the court, says SC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.