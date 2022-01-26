Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
India financed terrorism in Pakistan: Munir Akram

‘Pakistan urges UN to hold Indian official accountable’

Posted: Jan 26, 2022
SAMAA |
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram while addressing the Security Council's meeting on “Protection of civilians in armed conflict: War in cities - protection of civilians in urban settings”. (Photo: Twitter/ United Nations Pakistan)

India is not a victim of terrorism. It is the “mothership” of terrorism in South Asia, said Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram. He was addressing the Security Council’s meeting on Tuesday.

“It is Pakistan which has suffered from terrorism in operations that have been conducted since 2014,” he added.

“Our major challenge has been continued terrorist attacks, financed, sponsored and supported by India, including from the territory of Afghanistan,” he said. “With the Indian intelligence agencies’ support, the TTP and JUA terrorist groups have been involved in over 1,000 cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistani military and civilians in 2020 alone.”

At least 96,000 Kashmiris have been martyred since 1989 and 900,000 troops have been deployed in the occupied valley after the Modi government revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The ambassador also called the world body’s attention to the fact that the ruling party’s associated extremist Hindutva is openly calling for the genocide of Muslims in India.

The brutality targeting Kashmiris has escalated over the years with fake encounters, extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiri youth and the use of pellet guns which have blinded hundreds of Kashmiri children, he asserted.

Pakistan has released a comprehensive and well-researched dossier last year, troubling accounts, corroborated by audio and video evidence of 3,432 cases of war crimes perpetrated by senior officers of the Indian occupation forces since 1989.

He called upon the Security Council to note the compelling evidence of the grave breaches of international humanitarian law and hold Indian officials and personnel accountable for the crimes.

