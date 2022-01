Rain and snowfall have lowered temperatures across Pakistan. From Karachi to Kashmir, people have been seen enjoying the chilly weather with either tantalizing food or lighting up bonfires.

Here’s how Pakistan living up the winter season at its fullest:

Photo: Online/ Lahore

Snow blankets Murree (Photo: Online)

Lahore receives rain on Jan 5 (Photo: Online)

Lahore commuters make their way on a rainy morning. (Photo: Online)

Photo: Online

Shepherds light up a bonfire on IJP Road in Islamabad. (Photo: Online)

Islamabad photographer captures a stunning view of Margala Hills post-rain. (Photo: Online)

Aabpara Market’s samosa shops turned the biggest attraction for people after a downpour in Islamabad (Photo: Online)

Neelam Valley receives heavy snow on Jan 5 (Photo: Online)

Car covered in snow after Neelam Valley receives heavy snow on Jan 5 (Photo: Online)

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and snowfall in different cities till Jan 7.

