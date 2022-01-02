Sunday, January 2, 2022  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Imports fall, exports rise as government strives to plug deficit

PM's adviser shares numbers for December

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP/File

Pakistan’s total imports decreased by $1 billion from $7.9 billion to $6.9 billion in December 2021 as compared to November 2021. The import projection for the month was $6.2 billion. 

The data was shared by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet. 

He added that in the same period, exports increased by 16.7% from Rs2.36b to $2.76b. However, they were still lower than the monthly target of $2.8b. 

In the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22 (July-December), the total magnitude of exports stood at $15.12b as compared to $12.11b in the corresponding period last year. 

Pakistan’s current account deficit, the difference between exports and imports, has been increasing over the past few months.

In November, the deficit stood at $5.10b, the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month. The $4.14 billion deficit in December is significantly lower than the previous month.

During the first five months of current fiscal year, Pakistan exported goods $12.36b worth, while imported items $33.11b worth. The trade deficit stood at $20.74b. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
current account deficit trade
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan's trade deficit
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh schools to begin new academic year from April 1
Sindh schools to begin new academic year from April 1
Sex crimes linked to loss of taqwa, chivalry: scholar
Sex crimes linked to loss of taqwa, chivalry: scholar
Mob sets bus on fire after deadly crash in Karachi
Mob sets bus on fire after deadly crash in Karachi
FIA summons former DG Bashir Memon for interrogation
FIA summons former DG Bashir Memon for interrogation
'My son's eyes froze': 12-year-old Ali never saw 2022 sunrise
‘My son’s eyes froze’: 12-year-old Ali never saw 2022 sunrise
PIA operates special flight for Indian yatris enroute to Karak
PIA operates special flight for Indian yatris enroute to Karak
Two SAMAA TV reporters mugged in Karachi
Two SAMAA TV reporters mugged in Karachi
Earthquake with 5.2 magnitude jolts KP cities, Islamabad
Earthquake with 5.2 magnitude jolts KP cities, Islamabad
French burn comparatively fewer cars in New Year's Eve tradition
French burn comparatively fewer cars in New Year’s Eve tradition
Vaccine politics: Asad Umar assails Sindh government
Vaccine politics: Asad Umar assails Sindh government
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.