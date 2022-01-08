Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Ignoring Murree disaster, Usman Buzdar holds meeting on party issues

The chief minister comes under fire

Posted: Jan 8, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has come under fire for overlooking the disaster in Murree, where at least 21 tourists froze to death after they were stranded on roads.

The chief minister, instead, convened a meeting on the party issues as the tragedy unfolded, SAMAA TV revealed.

The meeting focused on placating disgruntled party workers instead of discussing the Murree tragedy, the TV said.

The Punjab Advisory Council meeting also reportedly discussed the upcoming local bodies elections in Punjab.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood confirmed that the meeting took place and said it lasted almost two and a half hours.

Earlier in the day, SAPM Shahbaz Gill claimed that Buzdar had left for Murree and would be there by 3pm. However, there was no report of his arrival by 530pm.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, in a phone-in conversation, told SAMAA TV that he does not know if the CM had arrived in Murree.

Rasheed said that the death of tourists was such a big tragedy that he had come to Murree to oversee the rescue operations.

“I am from the interior ministery, but still I am present in Murree,” he said.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Javed Latif, speaking on SAMAA TV, said that an “unscrupulous” person has been forced on the country’s biggest province.

Other opposition leaders, too, have blasted the government for negligence and victim-blaming.

murree snowstorm
 
