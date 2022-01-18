Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
News

‘If State doesn’t respond, we assume enforced disappearances are policy’

Father of missing students appears in court

Posted: Jan 18, 2022
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

The Islamabad High Court has remarked that the State has to give a clear message that enforced disappearances will not be tolerated.

If the state does not do anything then it would be reasonable to say that disappearances are the policy of the State, the bench said.

The court was hearing requests for the recovery of journalist Mudassar Naru and other missing persons. The state must send a clear message that enforced disappearances will not be tolerated, the court held. If the state does nothing, it would not be appropriate.

The armed forces cannot do anything without government approval, the Chief Justice added. Hence all chief executives must be held accountable, said the court.

The Missing Persons Commission should have taken further action, the Attorney General said.

[What happened at the last hearing]

The father of two missing persons appeared before the court on Tuesday. He said that his two sons were Islamic University students who were picked up by men in black uniforms in broad daylight.

Now tell me what should the court do with the State, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said. The Attorney General was silent.

Mudassar Naaru is said to have gone missing in August 2018. His wife was found dead in her Lahore home in May 2021 after campaigning for her husband for three-and-a-half years. 

