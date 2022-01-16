‘I went to Murree, otherwise 40 people would have died’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that more people would have died in Murree had he not gone there to monitor the situation and rescue people.

“If I had not gone to Murree, 30 to 40 people would have died instead of 23. Nothing was in place in Murree. I don’t want to say anything else,” he said while speaking to the media in Rawalpindi.

He went there on humanitarian grounds and not as an interior minister.

“I evacuated 700 cars and checked each one of them for people trapped inside. It is not the interior ministry’s responsibility, but I stayed there for two days," he said.

"People were fighting the police [to enter Murree]. I had to call the Rangers to stop people. Otherwise 500 more cars would have entered and it would have been an even bigger catastrophe."

'Opposition cannot do anything'

The minister spent some time talking about the Opposition's plans to agitate against the PTI government in the shape of long marches by Bilawal Bhutto and the JUI-F. He said that the Opposition can do three marches instead of two and even then they would fail to dislodge the government.

“Shehbaz Sharif said he is nightmare for Imran Khan... he is not a nightmare, he is instead a pleasant dream," quipped Sheikh Rasheed. "In three years, neither could we do anything to him, nor could he. All four Sharifs are subtracted from politics.”

On the possibility of a no-confidence motion to be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed remarked that thirteen Opposition members were missing during the vote on the finance bill. If a no-confidence motion were voted, 26 of them would go missing.

“They are dreaming of an in-house change," he said. "There are differences among political parties. But Imran Khan is PTI’s leader. It is his party and he made it."