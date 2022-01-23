Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Hyderabad’s ‘dulhan paratha’ is a dulhan in every sense

People fascinated by the delicacy come from Karachi, Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
If you think Sindh’s second largest city Hyderabad is known only for biryani and rabri, then you might have not tried a new delicacy which is fast becoming the identity of city’s rich food culture. 

People queue up outside a shop in Shahi Bazar from as early as 5am. They are here to try this shop’s specialty: dulhan paratha. 

This is not like your ordinary parathas. Those who have tried it say its name is no exaggeration. 

The paratha is filled will shredded chicken, ginger, minced beef, desi ghee and eggs. To top it off, the spice used as filling is made of 12 herbs.

