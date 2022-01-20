Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
‘Heavy snowfall’ in Murree over the weekend, Met office warns

New traffic plan chalked out

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Met Office has forecast another spell of “heavy snowfall” in Murree over the weekend. The department issued a warning to the Punjab government Thursday morning.

According to the notification, another weather system is set to enter the upper and central parts of Pakistan on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Under the influence, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bakhar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and adjoining areas will see rain and snow with thunderstorms from Friday evening to Monday.

Weather experts have issued the following warnings amid the new forecast:

  • Heavy snowfall on Saturday and Sunday may block roads in Murree.
  • Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sialkot over the weekend.
  • Possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree.

The PMD has alerted authorities and advised them to take precautionary measures to prevent another tragedy in the hill station.

The chaos that ensued in Murree on January 8 left tourists stranded and scared. Hundreds were forced to head back to Islamabad on foot. Photos: Online

On January 8, a blizzard in Murree resulted in a human disaster. Twenty-two people froze to death after their cars got stuck in the snow. An inquiry revealed authorities in the hill station had not prepared for the snow forecast beforehand.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar removed the Rawalpindi division commissioner for negligence in the duty which led to the Murree tragedy.

New traffic plan for Murree

The Traffic Police of Rawalpindi issued a new traffic plan to manage the inflows of tourists as more snowfall is expected in Murree, a popular destination.

According to the plan, over 268 District Police personnel will be on special duty, including three DSPs, 20 inspectors, 125 traffic wardens, 100 traffic assistants, and 20 district police tourist guides. Pickets have been set up at all toll plazas and entrances of Murree.

It said tourists must avoid wrong parking, double lines, and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

Only 8,000 vehicles would be allowed into the hill station which has a parking capacity of about 3,500 vehicles.

 
