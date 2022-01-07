Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in Balochistan

Nearly three consecutive days of heavy rain and snowfall have halted daily life in Balochistan. People have been forced to leave their houses in freezing temperatures. Photos of the affected areas show the aftermath of the disaster.

According to authorities, the Quetta-Chaman Highway was blocked Friday after heavy downpour Thursday night. Similar is the case at the Quetta-Zhob Highway.

The cities that received the highest rainfall include Chaman, Naukandi, Chagai, and Noshki. Electricity supply after the showers was suspended. In most of the places, water entered inside houses forcing people out on the roads.

On the other hand, in Quetta and neighbouring areas, the temperature dropped below freezing point. Gas wasn’t available to residents even during this bone-chilling cold. Meanwhile, snow in the Ziarat Valley has disrupted life.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the disaster in Balochistan and summoned a report on relief operations in the province from CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and the NDMA.

Earlier, in a press conference, the provincial chief minister said the army, navy, Frontier Corps, police, and Levies Force have been called in the affected areas. They have begun rescue operations.

He has declared Gwadar and Kech calamity-struck areas and instructed the authorities to “speed up” the rescue work and to clean the drainage and sewage system.



Photos: Online

“The administration should have been fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency keeping in view the weather forecast,” Bizenjo said. “No negligence would be tolerated.”

Karachi, too, experienced heavy rainfall with cool winds Thursday night. After the showers, the weather turned chilly. According to the Met Office, there are no more chances of rain in the city anymore.

Rain in Lahore

Photo: Online

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain and snowfall in several parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours.

The people of Punjab, especially Lahore, are hopeful that the showers will help defuse the toxic haze in the city. For the past four months, Lahore has been in the top five of the list of the most polluted cities in the world. Smog has blanketed the city and has refused to budge.

Health and weather experts have said rain will clear the air.