Saturday, January 15, 2022  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hammad Azhar seeks to allay fears over SBP autonomy

New law to allow mixing LNG with domestically produced gas

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has sought to allay fears over granting more autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The assets of the SBP will continue to be owned by the Pakistan government, which will also appoint its directors, the minister told a press conference on Saturday.

The federal energy minister said that besides passing the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, the National Assembly has also passed a few other key pieces of legislation, including a bill on the price mechanism for imported liquid natural gas (LNG).

Until now, the government did not have any law that would allow it to mix the imported LNG with domestically produced natural gas and set the prices, the minister said adding that it was the most important bill passed by the National Assembly on Thursday.

In absence of this price mechanism, one LNG cargo would incur a loss of Rs10 billion to the government if mixed with locally produced natural gas, he said.

The minister denied the reports that he had an altercation with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak over the gas shortage in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. “Khattak is my senior and one of the most respectable ones for me,” Azhar said.

He said that Khattak did not complain about the gas shortage but raised the ban against new gas connections.

Hammad Azhar said the opposition was only engaging in political point-scoring on the issue of SBP autonomy. The PMLN government also tried to grant autonomy to the SBP, he said.

Under the amended law, the minister said, the SBP would be free from political pressure and the government’s reliance on the forex reserves would be minimal.

The federal minister claimed that financial reforms would continue for the next five years.

Azhar also said that Pakistan has implemented 26 action items on the FATF list.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hammad Azhar sbp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hammad Azhar press conference, SBP autonomy, LNG gas prices,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas
Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas
Sindh announces new Covid-19 restrictions, schools to remain open
Sindh announces new Covid-19 restrictions, schools to remain open
Shahrukh Jatoi's illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended
Shahrukh Jatoi’s illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended
Pakistan to send doctors, IT professionals to Afghanistan
Pakistan to send doctors, IT professionals to Afghanistan
Sindh covid-19 cases, petrol prices, Murree disaster investigation
Sindh covid-19 cases, petrol prices, Murree disaster investigation
Why were cameras turned off during Justice Asif Saeed's speech?
Why were cameras turned off during Justice Asif Saeed’s speech?
Karachi man serving life sentence secures A1 grade, prestigious scholarship
Karachi man serving life sentence secures A1 grade, prestigious scholarship
SC to FIA: Produce evidence, FIR in Karachi Dharamshala encroachment
SC to FIA: Produce evidence, FIR in Karachi Dharamshala encroachment
SC to hear Musharraf's plea against 2013 nomination papers rejection
SC to hear Musharraf’s plea against 2013 nomination papers rejection
MBBS student's suicide sparks protests in Dadu
MBBS student’s suicide sparks protests in Dadu
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.