Why should hafiz-e-Quran students be given extra marks: SC

The court was hearing a case on medical college admissions

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has raised an important question at a hearing pertaining to a medical college admission case in Karachi. “Why should a hafiz-e-Quran student (a person who memorizes the Holy Quran) be given extra marks for university admissions?” Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Monday.

A student from the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta, has petitioned the top court after he being denied admission.

At a hearing on January 8, the petitioner, said that if he is given 20% additional marks for being a hafiz-e-Quran, he would be easily enrolled to the varsity on merit.

In 1987, Pakistan passed a law under which hafiz-e-Quran candidates are awarded 20 extra marks at every level after matriculation.

The apex court has sought clarity on the issue. “How are admissions into medical and other colleges linked to being a hafiz-e-Quran? Why should 20 marks extra be given on this basis?” Justice Isa asked.

“We believe that memorising the Quran is sacred. And it is a plus point when someone wants to become the imam of a mosque or a religious lecturer,” he remarked. “But how can a hafiz-e-Quran be a better doctor?”

The petitioner told the court that it was a complicated subject.

“Why are you scared of Islam? Religion is supposed to make things easier for us,” Justice Isa replied.

The apex court, consequently, dismissed the petition and decided to hold a separate hearing to discuss the matter. Notices have been issued to the Pakistan Medical Commission and others. “This is an important matter. A decision can be reached after discussion,” the Justice Isa said.

 
