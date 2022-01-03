Govt’s failure to produce alleged terrorist irks chief justice

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday censured top law officers of the country over the government’s failure to produce an alleged terrorist before the court and warned that the prime minister could be summoned if the authorities failed to comply at the next hearing.

The Supreme Court began its proceedings by asking about the alleged terrorist Arif Gul, who was to be produced before the apex court on Monday.

The accused could not be presented because it is difficult to move him in from the detention centre, an additional attorney general told the court.

“Will the supreme court be blown by mere appearance of the accused before it?” remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed furiously.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that “we should shut down the court if an accused cannot be produced” before it.

The chief justice ordered the authorities to produce Arif Gul before the court after the lunch break.

When the proceedings resumed, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general told the court that the concerned authorities have been notified about the court’s orders, but it would take four to five hours to present the accused.

The court adjourned the hearing until Tuesday, giving the advocate general one day to comply with the court orders.

The court warned that the prime minister and defence officials could be summoned if the accused is not presented on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had summoned the premier to testify in the Army Public School case on November 10, 2021.