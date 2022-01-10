Govt, opposition set to face off during mini-budget voting

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to get the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 passed from the Parliament as soon as possible.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will present the mini budget in the National Assembly Monday for voting. The voting is part of the 49-point agenda for the session released by the assembly secretariat.

Both bills were presented in the assembly on December 30.

The government plans to withdraw tax exemptions worth Rs 343 billion, a move which will increase inflation already touching record levels.

IMF postpones Pakistan’ review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Sunday approved Pakistan’s request to reschedule the Executive Board’s meeting set to take place January 12.

According to finance ministry, Pakistan requested the Fund to defer the meeting till the end of January so that the bills – mini-budget and the SBP Autonomy Bill – can be passed form the Parliament.

The meeting would review Pakistan’s progress on prior action targets set by the IMF and disburse $1bn tranche to revive the $6 billion loan programme. The two bills are part of the conditions set by IMF.

These prior actions also include increase in energy tariff.

The government has taken some steps towards these targets. The electricity tariff was hiked and petroleum levy was raised in December.

After Pakistan meets these targets, it would present a compliance report to the IMF. If the Fund is not satisfied with the progress on prior action plan, the programme will end.

Opposition to up the ante

While the government is in rush to get the bills passed from the Parliament, the opposition is also preparing to thwart the effort.

A meeting between National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will take place Monday to work out an effort to block the passage of the bills.

What is a mini-budget?

Every year, the government presents a budget. It is also called the finance bill or the money bill.

The government needs National Assembly’s approval for money bills. These bills include measures like imposition of new taxes, rolling back or extending tax exemptions, and modifying duties.

But, if during a fiscal year, government feels the need to make urgent fiscal adjustments which can’t wait till the next finance bill, it tables a mini-budget in the parliament.