Monday, January 10, 2022  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt, opposition set to face off during mini-budget voting

Bill will be tabled for voting Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to get the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 passed from the Parliament as soon as possible. 

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will present the mini budget in the National Assembly Monday for voting. The voting is part of the 49-point agenda for the session released by the assembly secretariat. 

Both bills were presented in the assembly on December 30.  

The government plans to withdraw tax exemptions worth Rs 343 billion, a move which will increase inflation already touching record levels

IMF postpones Pakistan’ review 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Sunday approved Pakistan’s request to reschedule the Executive Board’s meeting set to take place January 12. 

According to finance ministry, Pakistan requested the Fund to defer the meeting till the end of January so that the bills – mini-budget and the SBP Autonomy Bill – can be passed form the Parliament.  

The meeting would review Pakistan’s progress on prior action targets set by the IMF and disburse $1bn tranche to revive the $6 billion loan programme. The two bills are part of the conditions set by IMF. 

These prior actions also include increase in energy tariff.   

 The government has taken some steps towards these targets. The electricity tariff was hiked and petroleum levy was raised in December.   

After Pakistan meets these targets, it would present a compliance report to the IMF. If the Fund is not satisfied with the progress on prior action plan, the programme will end.   

Opposition to up the ante 

While the government is in rush to get the bills passed from the Parliament, the opposition is also preparing to thwart the effort. 

A meeting between National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will take place Monday to work out an effort to block the passage of the bills. 

What is a mini-budget?  

Every year, the government presents a budget. It is also called the finance bill or the money bill. 

The government needs National Assembly’s approval for money bills. These bills include measures like imposition of new taxes, rolling back or extending tax exemptions, and modifying duties. 

But, if during a fiscal year, government feels the need to make urgent fiscal adjustments which can’t wait till the next finance bill, it tables a mini-budget in the parliament. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
mini-budget state bank of pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mini budget, state bank of Pakistan autonomy bill, International monetary fund, IMF
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tourists: Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars
Tourists: Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars
Tourists leave Murree as major roads reopen
Tourists leave Murree as major roads reopen
Damning report on Murree disaster spurs Punjab government to action
Damning report on Murree disaster spurs Punjab government to action
Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again
Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again
No decision taken on lockdown in Sindh, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
No decision taken on lockdown in Sindh, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
Karachi teenage girl found dead after fleeing home
Karachi teenage girl found dead after fleeing home
Free mobile phone calls in Murree come with a caveat
Free mobile phone calls in Murree come with a caveat
Karachi Green Line becomes fully operational
Karachi Green Line becomes fully operational
In a first, Saudi women parade camels in beauty contest
In a first, Saudi women parade camels in beauty contest
Omicron, Covid lockdown rumours, weather updates
Omicron, Covid lockdown rumours, weather updates
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.