Govt increases car prices after petrol

Auto sector entering crucial phase, showroom owners say

Posted: Jan 26, 2022
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Auto companies have jacked up car prices after the approval of additional tax from the National Assembly requested by the federal government.

The government has increased the Federal Excise Duty on vehicles larger than 1,000cc in the mini-budget. However, companies have increased all car prices.

New car prices

CarsOld pricesNew prices
660ccRs1,274,000Rs1,306,000
1000ccRs1,904,000Rs2,030,000
1500ccRs3,199,000Rs3,279,000
1800ccRs5,049,000Rs5,175,000

In the last three years, the price of old cars has doubled and now after the imposition of the tax, the oldest car has become more expensive by Rs50,000 to Rs100,000. The 660cc cars imported from Japan have become more expensive as well, cars dealers said.

The excise duty on imported vehicles up to 1000cc remains 2.5% and the duty on imported vehicles ranging from 1000cc to 1799cc has been increased by 10%.

The duty on imported vehicles ranging from 1800cc to 3000cc was increased to 30% while a duty of 40% was imposed on vehicles over 3000cc.

The excise duty for locally manufactured vehicles has also been increased. For locally produced vehicles of up to 2000cc it has gone up to 2.5%. Locally manufactured vehicles up to 1000cc were exempt from any taxes earlier.

The duty on over 1301cc to 2000cc vehicles has been increased from 2.5% to 5%. The excise levy on local vehicles over 2000cc including SUVs has also been increased to 10%.

The regulatory duty on imported hybrid vehicles has gone up from 5% to 12.5% while locally manufactured hybrid cars would be exempt from the new taxes.

