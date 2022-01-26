Govt increases car prices after petrol

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Auto companies have jacked up car prices after the approval of additional tax from the National Assembly requested by the federal government.

The government has increased the Federal Excise Duty on vehicles larger than 1,000cc in the mini-budget. However, companies have increased all car prices.

New car prices

Cars Old prices New prices 660cc Rs1,274,000 Rs1,306,000 1000cc Rs1,904,000 Rs2,030,000 1500cc Rs3,199,000 Rs3,279,000 1800cc Rs5,049,000 Rs5,175,000

In the last three years, the price of old cars has doubled and now after the imposition of the tax, the oldest car has become more expensive by Rs50,000 to Rs100,000. The 660cc cars imported from Japan have become more expensive as well, cars dealers said.

The excise duty on imported vehicles up to 1000cc remains 2.5% and the duty on imported vehicles ranging from 1000cc to 1799cc has been increased by 10%.

The duty on imported vehicles ranging from 1800cc to 3000cc was increased to 30% while a duty of 40% was imposed on vehicles over 3000cc.

The excise duty for locally manufactured vehicles has also been increased. For locally produced vehicles of up to 2000cc it has gone up to 2.5%. Locally manufactured vehicles up to 1000cc were exempt from any taxes earlier.

The duty on over 1301cc to 2000cc vehicles has been increased from 2.5% to 5%. The excise levy on local vehicles over 2000cc including SUVs has also been increased to 10%.

The regulatory duty on imported hybrid vehicles has gone up from 5% to 12.5% while locally manufactured hybrid cars would be exempt from the new taxes.