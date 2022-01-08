Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt bans tourists entry in Murree, Galiyat

Interior minister says authorities evacuating families

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Tourists in Murree witness snowfall on Jan 5 (Photo: Online)

The government has imposed on Friday a temporary ban on entry of tourists in Murree and Galiyat region.

The decision was taken after the area was overcrowded with tourists looking to enjoy snowfall.

The tourists have been barred from entering Murree, said Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

They won’t be allowed to go beyond Satra Meel Toll Plaza, Rasheed said, except in the case of extreme emergency.

The minister said that the authorities are trying to bring tourists safely back from Murree and Galiyat.

Murree is less than 65km and 76km away from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, respectively. Even if you are coming from Lahore, you can reach Murree in six hours.

Being the nearest major tourist destination, Murree receives tens of thousands of visitors every weekend. This week, Murree received fresh spell of snowfall making it more attractive for tourists.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murree snowfall
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain reported in many areas of Karachi
Light rain reported in many areas of Karachi
Karachi temperature to drop tonight
Karachi temperature to drop tonight
Court wants Islamabad's Navy Sailing Club demolished
Court wants Islamabad’s Navy Sailing Club demolished
Maryam Nawaz ends up verifying leaked conversation against journalists
Maryam Nawaz ends up verifying leaked conversation against journalists
Tejori Tower demolished as work on Nasla Tower continues
Tejori Tower demolished as work on Nasla Tower continues
PM plays down question on another extension for Gen Bajwa
PM plays down question on another extension for Gen Bajwa
Omicron's threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case
Omicron’s threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case
Shops razed in anti-encroachment operation as KMC plans massive drive
Shops razed in anti-encroachment operation as KMC plans massive drive
Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in Balochistan
Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in Balochistan
It's a fake government notification but you're smarter than that
It’s a fake government notification but you’re smarter than that
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.