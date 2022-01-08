Govt bans entry to three tourism destinations amid heavy snowfall

The government on Saturday imposed a temporary ban on the entry of tourists in Shogran, Naran and Kaghan amid a heavy snowfall forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the notification from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Tehsil Balakot, Naran, Kaghan and Shogran have been closed for all kind of traffic due to the extreme weather conditions.

The movement from Balakot upward would be “injurious” for people, it said.

So far, more than 2.5 feet of snowfall have been recorded in Shogran and the valley has been already overly crowded, DC Qasim Khan said.

The deputy commissioner has imposed the restriction following the Murree tragedy.

At least 22 people froze to death after they were stranded in their cars during a snowstorm in Murree Friday night.

The Met Office has forecast a heavy snowfall in Murree, Galyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba till Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, a red alert has been issued over “possible flooding” caused by rain forecast in the federal capital this week.

E-11, Soan Garden, Bhara Kahu, Korang Nullah and adjoining areas are expected to be inundated with rainwater following the heavy rains.

