HOME > News

Governor Sarwar backtracks on claims of being a kingmaker

He came under fire for statement about Benazir, Nawaz, Imran

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar has backtracked on his claims that his efforts helped Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan to become prime ministers in Pakistan.

The governor had come under fire after making the outlandish claim during a conversation with senior journalists at the Governor House Lahore on Saturday.

He had reportedly said that there was a time when he worked for Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif and they formed governments. “In 2018 elections, I supported Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf formed the government,” Sarwar was reported as saying.

Punjab governor on Sunday said his words were taken out of context.

He said he had only predicted about the success of certain politicians, but he was proud that he was part of a joint political struggle.

Sarwar said in a democratic system a single person could do nothing. “I am proud that I was among the people who fought against dictatorship. When I left the Muslim League it was a strong party,” he said.

 The governor said that he enjoyed good relationship with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the past and had predicted that Nawaz would become prime minister and Shehbaz chief minister.

“It was only a prediction that has been taken out of context.”

Sarwar said he was never able to win a councilor seat, so there was no chance that he would be acting as kingmaker to install someone as prime minister. “If I could make someone prime minister, I would have made myself [the prime minister],” he said.

He also said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif was given UK visas on merit and it was not true that had had used his influence to get them visa. “No one can influence the visa process in the UK.”

