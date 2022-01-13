Thursday, January 13, 2022  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gold drops further in Pakistan, gains internationally

Rs400 drop recorded in the last two days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Gold witnessed a drop of Rs100 per tola on Thursday, taking the price to Rs125,600 in Pakistan.

However, it gained by $4 per ounce in the international market. Gold has recorded an increase of $24 in the last four days.

According to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association, 24k-gold is now selling at $1,822 per ounce.

Ten grams of gold dropped by Rs85 to trade at Rs107,682 on January 13.

The precious commodity hit a record high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. It reached a peak of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan on October 26.

Silver rate

Meanwhile, the rate of silver stayed unchanged in the local market. It is being sold at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims
Pervez Khattak exchanges words with Imran Khan, fellow ministers
Pervez Khattak exchanges words with Imran Khan, fellow ministers
Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget
Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
Karachi, Makran coast could be hit with earthquake, tsunami
Karachi, Makran coast could be hit with earthquake, tsunami
More sexually abused Ahmadis come forward—this time men
More sexually abused Ahmadis come forward—this time men
If NDMA did its job, Murree could've been averted: judge
If NDMA did its job, Murree could’ve been averted: judge
Pakistan updates air travel policy for inbound passengers
Pakistan updates air travel policy for inbound passengers
Mini-budget: Govt proves majority of 18 members
Mini-budget: Govt proves majority of 18 members
PM, COAS, federal ministers visit ISI headquarters
PM, COAS, federal ministers visit ISI headquarters
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.