Gold drops further in Pakistan, gains internationally

Gold witnessed a drop of Rs100 per tola on Thursday, taking the price to Rs125,600 in Pakistan.

However, it gained by $4 per ounce in the international market. Gold has recorded an increase of $24 in the last four days.

According to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association, 24k-gold is now selling at $1,822 per ounce.

Ten grams of gold dropped by Rs85 to trade at Rs107,682 on January 13.

The precious commodity hit a record high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. It reached a peak of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan on October 26.

Silver rate

Meanwhile, the rate of silver stayed unchanged in the local market. It is being sold at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams.