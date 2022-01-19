Gilgit Baltistan CM Khalid Khurshid tests positive for Covid-19

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After testing positive he isolated at Gilgit Baltistan House, Islamabad. He has some mild symptoms but he is better now, the spokesperson said.

Khalid Khursheed appealed that people make sure to wear masks, follow SOPs and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was affected by Covid-19. This is the second time he contracted coronavirus.

میاں شہباز شریف کا کورونا ٹیسٹ مثبت آیا ہے.

قوم سے دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے.

شہباز شریف نے اپنی رہائشگاہ پر اپنے آپ کو قرنطینہ کر لیا ہے اور ڈاکٹروں کی ہدایات پر عمل کر رہے ہیں. علامات ظاہر ہونے پر ٹیسٹ کرایا گیا۔ ڈاکٹروں نے مکمل آرام کا مشورہ دیا ہے — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) January 19, 2022

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi was also affected by coronavirus. He has been isolated at his home.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi has twice contracted coronavirus.

On Wednesday, 5,472 new cases and nine deaths were registered, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. Health experts have advised people to keep their masks on at all times and get vaccinated.

Those above 18 years can now get their booster dose from any vaccination centre across Pakistan. They will not be charged.