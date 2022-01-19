Wednesday, January 19, 2022  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gilgit Baltistan CM Khalid Khurshid tests positive for Covid-19

He appealed to wear mask and follow SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

CM Gilgit Khalid Khurshid tests positive for Covid-19—Photo: Radio Pakistan

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After testing positive he isolated at Gilgit Baltistan House, Islamabad. He has some mild symptoms but he is better now, the spokesperson said.

Khalid Khursheed appealed that people make sure to wear masks, follow SOPs and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was affected by Covid-19. This is the second time he contracted coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi was also affected by coronavirus. He has been isolated at his home.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi has twice contracted coronavirus.

On Wednesday, 5,472 new cases and nine deaths were registered, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. Health experts have advised people to keep their masks on at all times and get vaccinated.

Those above 18 years can now get their booster dose from any vaccination centre across Pakistan. They will not be charged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 gilgit-baltistan Khalid Khurshid
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Khalid Khurshid, Coronavirus, Omicron, Gilgit Baltistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
School closure meeting, Omicron update, rain in Pakistan
School closure meeting, Omicron update, rain in Pakistan
Policeman who killed young man in robbery 'dies by suicide'
Policeman who killed young man in robbery ‘dies by suicide’
Pakistan mulls blocking 1,600 cryptocurrency websites
Pakistan mulls blocking 1,600 cryptocurrency websites
Islamabad shootout marks start of terror attacks: Interior minister
Islamabad shootout marks start of terror attacks: Interior minister
Explosion derails Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Sibbi
Explosion derails Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Sibbi
Modi takes costly pause in Davos speech, inspires teleprompter jokes
Modi takes costly pause in Davos speech, inspires teleprompter jokes
No lockdowns, just get vaccinated: infection rate hits 10%
No lockdowns, just get vaccinated: infection rate hits 10%
Security forces arrest niece of Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran
Security forces arrest niece of Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran
CCTV: Young man resists robbery on Kashmir road
CCTV: Young man resists robbery on Kashmir road
New traffic plan for Murree as more snowfall expected
New traffic plan for Murree as more snowfall expected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.