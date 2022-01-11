Tuesday, January 11, 2022  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Ghizer residents protest against load shedding amid freezing temperatures

Negotiation between administration, demonstrators fail

Posted: Jan 11, 2022
Posted: Jan 11, 2022

The people of Ghizer have been out on the streets for two days now in protest against unannounced load shedding. Nothing is stopping them. Not even a -21 degrees Celsius.

The demonstrators have one demand: the area be rendered free from the menace of unannounced power outages.

"We are giving the water, used for land, to powerhouses only for electricity generation," one of the protesters said. "The least you can do for us is provide electricity."

A woman, hailing from the valley of Puniyal, said that there are already two powerhouses in Ghizer. "Construction for the third one is underway. Even then, our electricity woes haven't ended."

She demanded that the government declare their area a "load shedding free zone" and issue a notification on it as well.

On Tuesday, the protesters blocked the main roads of Ghizer and refused to end their demonstration unless their demands were met. So far, negotiations between the residents and commissioner of Gilgit have been unsuccessful.

Since the onset of winter, Gilgit-Baltistan has been facing a shortage of gas and electricity with domestic consumers facing problems.

Reporting by Abdul Wahid

 
ghizer Load Shedding Protest
