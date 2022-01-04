Funding case: ECP rules against PTI over scrutiny committee report

The foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a new turn with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issuing key orders on a report from the scrutiny committee which probed PTI’s bank accounts.

The ECP has rejected the PTI’s request to keep the scrutiny committee report confidential till the final decision. Instead, the election body has sought response from all the parties on the report of the scrutiny committee.

The scrutiny committee report has accused the PTI of hiding a majority of its bank accounts, claimed leaders of the opposition parties shortly after the ECP orders were made public.

The scrutiny committee had submitted its report to the ECP in November 2021 after a probe.

At the beginning of the hearing on Tuesday, the Chief Election Commissioner asked how the parties wanted to proceed with the report of the scrutiny committee.

The Petitioner’s counsel said that the ECP had stated that it would seek replies from the parties on receiving the report.

However, PTI lawyer Shah Khawar said that the report should not be made public till the final decision.

The report of the scrutiny committee states that there was no date in the audit report of PTI funds for the years 2012 and 2013 which is against the accounting standards, SAMAA TV reported.

The cash receipts provided by the audit firm do not match the bank accounts, the report adds according to the TV.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Shazia Marri and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Ahsan Iqbal claimed that the scrutiny committee report had unmasked the PTI’s real face. Marri claimed that the PTI provided the details on only 12 bank accounts out of the total 77.

Speaking outside the ECP, Asad Umar raised the issue of secret accounts of the PPP and PMLN and said that the Election Commission was doing a historic job as secret accounts of both the major parties were being unearthed.

Petitioner Akbar S. Babar scoffed at the PTI’s demand for a joint decision on funding of the three major parties and said that “we used to hear of collective marriage and now we are hearing about collective court decisions today.”

The PTI demanded that the issue of the accounts of all three major political parties be decided together. PTI’s Amir Kayani and Farrukh Habib have submitted a petition with the Election Commission.