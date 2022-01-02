Sunday, January 2, 2022  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

French burn comparatively fewer cars in New Year’s Eve tradition

The 'tradition' dates back to the 1980s

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

A picture taken on January 1, 2022 in a car breakers yard of Strasbourg shows burnt-out cars collected by city employees after the New Year's eve in the eastern French city of Strasbourg. PHOTO AFP

People in France have burnt hundred of cars to celebrate the start of 2022 in a New Year’s Eve tradition that began decades ago.

Despite it being a tradition the cars were not burnt voluntarily. They fell prey to arson attacks.

However, comparatively fewer cars were set ablaze this year due to the pandemic.

Authorities say only 874 vehicles have been burnt this year, compared to over 1,000 cars set on fire in the past years on every New Year’s Eve.

But more people were taken in for questioning than in previous years, with 441 brought in compared to 376 in 2019.

The “tradition” of burning cars began in Strasbourg, northeastern France in the 1980s. 

Strasbourg, which hosts thousands of tourists who flock to the city for its renowned Christmas market, first began to be blighted by holiday season vehicle arson in the late 1980s. But the phenomenon exploded to alarming levels during the 1990s, according to an AFP report.

The year 1997 proved to be decisive. That year the national media descended en mass on the bustling picturesque city following a spree of car burnings, as young vandals from rival housing estates began “competing” for the media spotlight.

Car burning is not limited to New Year celebrations in France. Bastille Day, France’s national holiday on July 14, also sees a peak in incidents.

In the infamous riots of October 2005, more than 8000 vehicles were burnt by the rioters.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
France new year, France cars burnt,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan faces 5th Covid-19 wave as new Omicron cases reported
Pakistan faces 5th Covid-19 wave as new Omicron cases reported
TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man 'for thrill'
TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man ‘for thrill’
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
Two TTP 'terrorists' arrested in Karachi's Shah Latif Town
Two TTP ‘terrorists’ arrested in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town
Sacked policeman nominated in Arshad Pappu case killed in Karachi
Sacked policeman nominated in Arshad Pappu case killed in Karachi
PM Imran discusses teachings of Prophet (PBUH) with global scholars
PM Imran discusses teachings of Prophet (PBUH) with global scholars
FIA summons former DG Bashir Memon for interrogation
FIA summons former DG Bashir Memon for interrogation
PMLN lawmaker injured in Lahore gun attack
PMLN lawmaker injured in Lahore gun attack
New Year 2022, petrol prices, 5th Covid wave in Pakistan
New Year 2022, petrol prices, 5th Covid wave in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.