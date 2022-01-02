French burn comparatively fewer cars in New Year’s Eve tradition

People in France have burnt hundred of cars to celebrate the start of 2022 in a New Year’s Eve tradition that began decades ago.

Despite it being a tradition the cars were not burnt voluntarily. They fell prey to arson attacks.

However, comparatively fewer cars were set ablaze this year due to the pandemic.

Authorities say only 874 vehicles have been burnt this year, compared to over 1,000 cars set on fire in the past years on every New Year’s Eve.

But more people were taken in for questioning than in previous years, with 441 brought in compared to 376 in 2019.

The “tradition” of burning cars began in Strasbourg, northeastern France in the 1980s.

Strasbourg, which hosts thousands of tourists who flock to the city for its renowned Christmas market, first began to be blighted by holiday season vehicle arson in the late 1980s. But the phenomenon exploded to alarming levels during the 1990s, according to an AFP report.

The year 1997 proved to be decisive. That year the national media descended en mass on the bustling picturesque city following a spree of car burnings, as young vandals from rival housing estates began “competing” for the media spotlight.

Car burning is not limited to New Year celebrations in France. Bastille Day, France’s national holiday on July 14, also sees a peak in incidents.

In the infamous riots of October 2005, more than 8000 vehicles were burnt by the rioters.