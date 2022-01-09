Free mobile phone calls in Murree come with a caveat

All of the mobile phone operators have announced that tourists stranded in Murree can use their networks free of charge to make calls to their loved ones. However, the offer comes with a caveat.

There is another problem. Due to power breakdown in and around Murree, several cellular towers have stopped working, partially disrupting the mobile phone service.

On Sunday, the mobile phone operators announced the free call service after they were instructed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to facilitate the stranded tourists.

But the facility is only for on-net calls. In other words, if you are on the Ufone network and want to call someone who uses a Jazz connection or vice versa, you cannot benefit from the free service.

A PTA statement indicates that cellular phone operators have not been told to extend the facility to other-network calls: “On the directions of PTA, cellular mobile operators have extended free calling facility on their own network to users, with zero balance, stranded in Galliat areas [sic]. Users may contact their concerned operators for more info.”

Dozens of people on social media have requested the cellular operators to allow free calls to other networks as well.

Some consumers have claimed that they even did not know how to make the on-net free calls.

How to make free phone calls if you are stranded in Murree

Apparently, the on-net calls, too, are not unlimited.

Ufone has announced that you can claim free minutes by dialling *4357# if you are in Murree, Nathia Gali and the surrounding areas. The minutes could be used to make calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers.

Mobilink has announced that it has made Jazz to Jazz calls free and that consumers in Murree and Nathia Gali can also make calls to PTCL numbers.

Zong has announced it is providing “100 free Zong minutes” for three days.

Service disruption

The snowstorm on Friday night left Murree and surrounding areas without power.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) workers were trying to restore power to several areas on Sunday.

The outage has left several cellular towers without power, and phone signals are patchy at best.

The PTA has requested IESCO to prioritize restoration of power to mobile sites, namely cellular towers, in the region.