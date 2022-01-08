Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four ‘terrorists’ arrested in Balochistan’s Kech

Weapons, explosives seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested four alleged terrorists in Kech during an operation on Friday. According to the department's spokesperson, the operation was conducted after the forces received a tip-off from one of their sources. The police raided their residence late Friday night. "We have seized important documents, weapons, and explosives from their possession," he said, adding that the men belong to a banned organisation. The suspects were the "masterminds" behind an explosion last year in Turbat. Two children were killed in the blast. The men have been put behind bars and an FIR has been registered. Further investigation and raids are underway to track the suspects' accomplices.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested four alleged terrorists in Kech during an operation on Friday.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the operation was conducted after the forces received a tip-off from one of their sources. The police raided their residence late Friday night.

“We have seized important documents, weapons, and explosives from their possession,” he said, adding that the men belong to a banned organisation.

The suspects were the “masterminds” behind an explosion last year in Turbat. Two children were killed in the blast.

The men have been put behind bars and an FIR has been registered. Further investigation and raids are underway to track the suspects’ accomplices.

 
Balochistan ctd
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
balochistan, kech,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperature to drop tonight
Karachi temperature to drop tonight
Court wants Islamabad's Navy Sailing Club demolished
Court wants Islamabad’s Navy Sailing Club demolished
FIA summons Binance Pakistan head in Rs18b online fraud
FIA summons Binance Pakistan head in Rs18b online fraud
Murree snow: 19 tourists stranded in cars die of cold
Murree snow: 19 tourists stranded in cars die of cold
Omicron's threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case
Omicron’s threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case
Govt bans tourists entry in Murree, Galiyat
Govt bans tourists entry in Murree, Galiyat
Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in Balochistan
Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in Balochistan
Islamabad issues red alert over possible flash floods
Islamabad issues red alert over possible flash floods
Did the same man kill Wajiha Swati, Dr Mehdi Qamar?
Did the same man kill Wajiha Swati, Dr Mehdi Qamar?
It's a fake government notification but you're smarter than that
It’s a fake government notification but you’re smarter than that
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.