Four ‘terrorists’ arrested in Balochistan’s Kech

The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested four alleged terrorists in Kech during an operation on Friday.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the operation was conducted after the forces received a tip-off from one of their sources. The police raided their residence late Friday night.

“We have seized important documents, weapons, and explosives from their possession,” he said, adding that the men belong to a banned organisation.

The suspects were the “masterminds” behind an explosion last year in Turbat. Two children were killed in the blast.

The men have been put behind bars and an FIR has been registered. Further investigation and raids are underway to track the suspects’ accomplices.