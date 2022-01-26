Former NAB DG posted as PM’s accountability advisor

President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability.

Abbasi replaces Shahzad Akbar who resigned Monday.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, the president made the appointment on prime minister’s advice.

Abbasi is former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General.

Shahzad Akbar announced his resignation on Twitter saying, “I have tendered my resignation today to Prime Minister Imran Khan as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under the leadership of the prime minister as per PTI’s manifesto.”

He said he will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity.

I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity. — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) January 24, 2022

A week ago, PM Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with Akbar’s performance at a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Imran Khan was unhappy with what was described as a slow pace of trials in mega corruption cases. He conveyed that he was annoyed to the advisor.

The PM said that those who had been indicted in corruption cases worth billions of dollars are portraying themselves as innocent. He remarked that open-and-shut cases were being delayed due to poor prosecution.