Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested

Police have arrested former Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh in a forgery case registered in Rawalpindi.

The arrest was made in Lahore.

A Rawalpindi police spokesperson has said that in the case registered at the Ganj Mandi Police Station, Mian Ateeq and others have been accused of supplying forged property documents.

The case was registered in June 2021 and all the accused were absconding.

Lahore Qila Gujjar Sindh police arrested Mian Ateeq on a request from Rawalpindi police. He will be handed over to Rawalpindi police now.

The spokesperson said that the case is being investigated on merit and police will ensure the supremacy of law.

Mian Ateeq Shaikh has been a Senator from March 2015 to March 2021.