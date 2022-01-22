Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested

He has been accused of forgery

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PHOTO FILE

Police have arrested former Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh in a forgery case registered in Rawalpindi.

The arrest was made in Lahore.

A Rawalpindi police spokesperson has said that in the case registered at the Ganj Mandi Police Station, Mian Ateeq and others have been accused of supplying forged property documents.

The case was registered in June 2021 and all the accused were absconding.

Lahore Qila Gujjar Sindh police arrested Mian Ateeq on a request from Rawalpindi police. He will be handed over to Rawalpindi police now.

The spokesperson said that the case is being investigated on merit and police will ensure the supremacy of law.

Mian Ateeq Shaikh has been a Senator from March 2015 to March 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to pay $11.6m in compensation to Chinese families
Pakistan to pay $11.6m in compensation to Chinese families
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
PIA can't resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
PIA can’t resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Pakistan appoints its first woman Supreme Court judge
Pakistan appoints its first woman Supreme Court judge
Rasheed says Lahore blast aimed at disrupting PSL7, Australia tour
Rasheed says Lahore blast aimed at disrupting PSL7, Australia tour
Talks broke down over TTP's harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Talks broke down over TTP’s harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
When you can expect paracetamol shortage to end
When you can expect paracetamol shortage to end
New Covid-19 SOPs announced for mosques
New Covid-19 SOPs announced for mosques
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.