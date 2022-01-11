Fog blankets Punjab, Murree inquiry, TTP spokesperson killed

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Heavy fog blanketed several areas of Punjab and Sindh Tuesday morning. National Highways and Motorway have been closed at various points due to low visibility. Heavy fog has reduced visibility on N5 at Saeedabad, Sakrand, Moro, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Tando Masti and Rohri. In Punjab, M3 is closed from Lahore to Samandari, M11 is closed from Lahore to Sambrial and M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura is closed for traffic.

Photo: Online

Photo: Online

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to identify the lapses that resulted in Murree tragedy. He said that new infrastructure must be built to promote tourism. Opposition has mounted criticism on government and demanded a judicial commission to probe the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Murree presents a deserted look as tourists are leaving the city after major roads were reopened. However, some cars are still stuck in the snow and people are forced to travel on foot for several kilometres, carrying their children and luggage.

The ban on tourist’s entry into Galiyat and Murree was extended Monday for another 24 hours.

ایڈمن پوسٹ



سیاحوں کیلئے اسلام آباد کے راستے مری اور گلیات جانے کا معاملہ



حکومت نے مری اور گلیات جانے کےلئے عائدپابندی میں چوبیس گھنٹے کی توسیع کردی ہے۔



مری اور ملحقہ علاقے کے رہائشیوں کا اس پابندی پر اطلاق نہیں ہوگا۔



مری اور گلیات کی صورت حال کا مسلسل جائزہ لیا جارہا ہے۔

1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 10, 2022

Pakistan has reported 1,467 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The positivity ratio stands at 3.33%.

Statistics 11 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,540

Positive Cases: 1467

Positivity %: 3.33%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 615 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 11, 2022

In Karachi, the positivity rate in over 15%. City’s administrator Murtaza Wahab hinted at resorting to strict restrictions to curb cases.

Sessions of the National Assembly and Senate will resume Tuesday. In Senate, members will debate the Murree tragedy while in National Assembly, the debate will take place on mini budget.

There are unconfirmed reports from Afghanistan that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesperson Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khorasani has been killed in Nangarhar province.

Photo: File

Khorasani had fled to Afghanistan after operation in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah where he had been operating a terrorist hideout.