Floods disrupt life in Balochistan after heavy rains

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Heavy rains have caused floods in the low-lying areas of Balochistan and disrupted life, while over 1000 vehicles have been stranded near the Pakistan-Iran border due to road closure.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday reported recording the highest 320mm of rains in the Makran division, which includes Gwadar.

The heavy rainfall has also choked the drainage system in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has instructed the authorities to “speed up” the rescue work and to clean the drainage and sewage system in Spiny Road, Imdad Chowk, and other areas.

“The administration should have been fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency keeping in view the weather forecast,” he said. “No negligence would be tolerated,”

He urged the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure the relief work in the affected districts and to maintain the flow of traffic on highways.

The Met Office revealed that the highest rainfall of 320mm was recorded in the Makran division.

Khuzdar received 42mm rain while Pashin and Lasbela recorded 21mm of rain.

Issue Date: 04 January 2022, 17:30



Rainfall (mm): #Balochistan #Pasni 137#Gawadar 104#Ormara 74#Turbat 44#Jiwani 40

Khuzdar 19#Quetta (Samungli 13, City 07)

Panjgur 11

Lasbella 08

Kalat 06

Dalbandin 03 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) January 4, 2022

According to the Met Office, 18mm of rain was recording Quetta and Qalat, 8mm in Muslim Bagh and 4mm in Barkhan and Kohlu.

The department has forecast more rain and snowfall in Quetta and several areas of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the rough weather.

Mercury dropped to as low as three degrees Celsius in Quetta with frosty winds and to minus four degrees Celsius in Ziarat.

Snow has covered the Ziarat Valley and increased the chill. It has disrupted life in the valley.

Traffic in Turbat, on the other hand, choked with thousands of oil-carrying vehicles stranded on roads. People have been pleading to the authorities to take immediate action as they are facing difficulties in a freezing temperature.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.