Flash floods in Islamabad, vaccination for children, avoid Murree

Here are some of the new stories we will be following today, Saturday, January 8, 2022:

NHMP team led by DIG/Zonal Commander N5 North working tirelessly in the dark inclement weather, snow and rain to help and rescue the distressed commuters and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Murree Expressway.

Well done team NHMP! pic.twitter.com/wN9Ne1zyFs — Inam Ghani QPM & Bar, PSP (@InamGhani) January 7, 2022

Heavy snowfall has disrupted lives in northern areas. Tourists are stuck in Murree due to traffic jams as more than 50,000 cars entered the hill station. Rescue operations are underway to clear the traffic and get tourists out of the hill station. On Friday, the government banned the entry of tourists in Murree and Galiyat region.

Further up north, life has come to a standstill in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Karakoram Highway is closed at Kohistan due to land sliding. Heavy rain is expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi this week. The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has issued a red alert over “possible flooding.” PDMA is on high alert to face flood-like situation in Nullah Lai.

The cases of coronavirus are rapidly rising in Karachi as the positivity ratio has doubled in a week to 10%. It was 4.74% on December 31, 2021. The provincial government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students above and of the age of 12 years.

Farmers are complaining of urea shortage in the country. They are blaming the government for it. However, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar has said that this shortage is caused by smuggling. He said that global urea prices are approximately Rs11,000, but it is being sold at Rs1,800 in Pakistan. Now the government has approved the import of 50,000 tonnes of urea from China to overcome the shortage.