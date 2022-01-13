Five accused in Nazim Jokhio’s murder flee after bail rejected

Five people accused in the murder of Nazim Jokhio ran away from Karachi’s Malir Court Thursday after the judge cancelled their interim bails.

According to SAMAA TV, the accused Saleem Salar, Muhammad Soomar, Muhammad Ishaq, Dodo Khan and Muhammad Khan Jokhio were out on interim bail. They appeared in the court to seek extension in their bails. However, the judge denied the extension and ordered the police to arrest them.

After hearing the verdict, they ran away despite heavy police presence.

The prime suspect Jam Awais is still under custody. He belongs to Pakistan Peoples Party and is a member of Sindh Assembly from Malir. His elder brother and co-accused Jam Abdul Karim Bijar is out on bail.

Nazim Jokhio was murdered on November 3 for resisting the hunting of Houbara bustard birds in Thatta’s Achaar Salaar Goth.

Jokhio had recorded the hunters and their vehicle on a video, which went viral and allegedly enraged Awais. His tortured body was found from Jam Awais’s farmhouse in Karachi’s Malir on November 3.

The medico-legal examiner found that he died of shock caused from being beaten by a hard blunt object in his perineal and abdominal regions. The report has been added to the chemical and histopathology investigations.

The chemical examiner said that no traces of sedative, narcotics or poisonous substance were found. Jokhio’s histopathology report suggests that his heart and kidneys were functioning properly at the time of death. His heart was also in good condition.

Last month, Jokhio’s widow Shireen Jokhio accused that Karim Bijar is offering money to make her withdraw the case.

“Stop talking about a deal, we don’t want to do any deal,” she said. “We spit on your money, we are not going to sell Nazim’s body.”

She pleaded with people to help her get justice. “The People’s Party is unable to do anything. It’s just a party in name. We are the sisters, brothers of Shaheed Benazir but they are not cooperating with us.”