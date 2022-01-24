First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has inaugurated Pakistan’s first freight train service in Karachi which will help ease the delivery of goods to other parts of the country.

Addressing the ceremony on Monday, the minister said that the project is a milestone in the history of Pakistan. The port is expected to handle 3.1 million containers per annum and it will be capable of generating revenue of Rs6 billion per annum.

He said that they have been working on relaxing restrictions and establishing a one-window operations at the port, to attract multinational companies.

“Not only will proper rail connectivity expand the port hinterland but it will also drastically curtail container traffic from the cities, ultimately reducing traffic congestions,” he tweeted on Monday.