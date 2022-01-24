Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic

Could generate revenue of Rs6b annually, says Swati

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Railways Minister Azam Swati inaugurated the service on Monday. Photo: Twitter

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has inaugurated Pakistan’s first freight train service in Karachi which will help ease the delivery of goods to other parts of the country.

Addressing the ceremony on Monday, the minister said that the project is a milestone in the history of Pakistan. The port is expected to handle 3.1 million containers per annum and it will be capable of generating revenue of Rs6 billion per annum.

He said that they have been working on relaxing restrictions and establishing a one-window operations at the port, to attract multinational companies.

“Not only will proper rail connectivity expand the port hinterland but it will also drastically curtail container traffic from the cities, ultimately reducing traffic congestions,” he tweeted on Monday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan: If ousted, I will be a bigger threat
Imran Khan: If ousted, I will be a bigger threat
DHA residents go to court for water, again
DHA residents go to court for water, again
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Saddar, Clifton
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Saddar, Clifton
SHC orders demolition of KDA Officers Sports Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar
SHC orders demolition of KDA Officers Sports Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar
50,000 and counting: People throng ‘comfortable’ Green Line over weekend
50,000 and counting: People throng ‘comfortable’ Green Line over weekend
Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s warning
Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s warning
JI warns of blocking entry points to Karachi
JI warns of blocking entry points to Karachi
Landslide, snowfall kill 12 people in KP, Balochistan
Landslide, snowfall kill 12 people in KP, Balochistan
Pakistan's Supreme Court makes history with first woman judge
Pakistan’s Supreme Court makes history with first woman judge
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.