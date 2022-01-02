Fire erupts in truck parked at Karachi apartment building

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire broke out inside a truck parked at an apartment building in Karachi's Safoora Chowrangi, SAMAA TV reported Sunday afternoon.

According to people at the site, the vehicle belonged to a family moving into the flats. "All the furniture loaded in the truck was burned to ashes during the blaze," they said.

Immediately after the fire started, residents tried to douse the fire with water in utensils from their balconies.

A fire truck has been called in. So far, no loss of life or injuries has been reported.