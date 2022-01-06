Fifth Covid-19 wave, floods in Balochistan, Djokovic being deported

These are the news, stories, and developments we are following Wednesday, January 6, 2022:

Asad Umar: 60% of cases of Omicron in the country have been reported from Karachi and Lahore.



>Vaccination very important

>Wear masks at ALL TIMES

>Avoid crowded areas — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 5, 2022

The Covid-19 positivity ratio has doubled in a week as Pakistan Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases since October 14. NCOC chief Asad Umar has warned that the virus is going to spread across the country. Dr Faisal Sultan has urged people to get vaccinated, saying that “the infection rate of the disease in immunised people is way less than those not vaccinated.” The Sindh government is considering closing the schools and a decision is expected in two to three days.



Floods disrupt life terribly in Balochistan. Photos: SAMAA TV

Heavy rains have caused floods and disrupted life in the low-lying areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, Ormara, Turbat, Jiwani, Rakhshan, Qalat, Zhob, and Sibbi. In Karachi, more downpour is expected Thursday.

The northern areas have, on the other hand, been gripped by severe cold weather. Murree, Neelam Valley, Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran also received heavy snowfall. The roads leading to Azad Kashmir and Shahrah-e-Karakoram are blocked due to the snowfall.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has reacted to the ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar’s statement rejecting the “speculations” of a “deal” on the return of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif. Chaudhry said that people were making up things and “it is good that today the general sahib has cleared it.”

In sports news, World No. 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic is facing deportation from Australia after his visa got canceled. He was held at the airport for several hours for failing to meet the entry requirements. Vaccination is mandatory for all those entering Australia but Djokovic reportedly got an exemption from Tennis Australia as he is not vaccinated. He has said last year that he is against vaccines. The exemption given to Djokovic resulted in a strong backlash from the Australian government and fans.