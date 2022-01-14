Fifth coronavirus wave, petrol price hike, new travel advisory

These are the stories, updates, and developments we are following Friday, January 14, 2022:

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases has increased from 1% to 7.36%. According to NCOC, 3,567 new cases and seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With 20.45%, Karachi has the highest positivity rate in the country. A meeting of education ministers was to be held Thursday but it was canceled after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood tested positive.

I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon. Please continue to take all precautions specially wearing a mask at all times — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 13, 2022

The price of per litre petrol is set to cross Rs150 as the government has proposed to increase the ex-refinery prices of petrol by Rs5.27. The new prices will be announced on January 16.

Photo: Online



After a lengthy National Assembly session, the government has successfully managed to pass the mini-budget. The tax on solar panels, laptops, bread, imported infant formula (milk), smaller cars, and a few bakery items has been withdrawn. What is a mini-budget and what items will get expensive under it? Find it out here.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government has withdrawn its proposals to impose GST on solar panels, laptops, bread and imported infant formula (milk). — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 13, 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board has set the ball rolling for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The details are out on this year’s cricket anthem. Atif Aslam and Aima Baig have lent their voice.

In other news, there is a new travel advisory for passengers coming to Pakistan. Experts have warned of earthquakes on the Makran Coastal Belt and all is not well within the PTI.