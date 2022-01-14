Friday, January 14, 2022  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Fifth coronavirus wave, petrol price hike, new travel advisory

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

These are the stories, updates, and developments we are following Friday, January 14, 2022:

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases has increased from 1% to 7.36%. According to NCOC, 3,567 new cases and seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With 20.45%, Karachi has the highest positivity rate in the country. A meeting of education ministers was to be held Thursday but it was canceled after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood tested positive. 

The price of per litre petrol is set to cross Rs150 as the government has proposed to increase the ex-refinery prices of petrol by Rs5.27. The new prices will be announced on January 16. 

  • Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
    Photo: Online
  • PPDA ends strike

After a lengthy National Assembly session, the government has successfully managed to pass the mini-budget. The tax on solar panels, laptops, bread, imported infant formula (milk), smaller cars, and a few bakery items has been withdrawn. What is a mini-budget and what items will get expensive under it? Find it out here. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board has set the ball rolling for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The details are out on this year’s cricket anthem. Atif Aslam and Aima Baig have lent their voice.

In other news, there is a new travel advisory for passengers coming to Pakistan. Experts have warned of earthquakes on the Makran Coastal Belt and all is not well within the PTI. 

Coronavirus mini-budget PSL7
 
