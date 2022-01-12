Fifth coronavirus wave, Monal sealed, man with pig’s heart

These are the news, updates and developments we are following Wednesday January 12, 2022.

All indicators suggest that the cornavirus is back for a fifth wave in Pakistan. 2,074 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases since September 2020. According to the NCOC, the positivity ratio is 4.70%.

Statistics 12 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,120

Positive Cases: 2074

Positivity %: 4.70%

Deaths :13

Patients on Critical Care: 628 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 12, 2022

The 13 deaths in last 24 hours is the highest count since December 15, 2021. However, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry categorically said Wednesday that the federal government is not considering to impose lockdown of any extent. All news about schools and businesses being closed is baseless.

Islamabad’s popular restaurant Monal has been sealed on court’s orders. The Islamabad High Court Wednesday ordered the Capital Development Authority to immediately seal the restaurant and Navy Golf Course.

JUST IN: Islamabad High Court has ordered Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner to seal Monal restaurant pic.twitter.com/ZY8wfJZ3wy — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 11, 2022

A man in the United States has been implanted with a pig’s heart for the first time in the history, and he is completely fine. The successful surgery is being hailed as a landmark in the field of medicine. According to reports, one of the surgeons Dr Mansoor Mohiuddin, is from Pakistan. He did his MBBS from Karachi’s Dow University of Health Sciences.