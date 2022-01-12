Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fifth coronavirus wave, Monal sealed, man with pig’s heart

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

These are the news, updates and developments we are following Wednesday January 12, 2022.

All indicators suggest that the cornavirus is back for a fifth wave in Pakistan. 2,074 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases since September 2020. According to the NCOC, the positivity ratio is 4.70%. 

The 13 deaths in last 24 hours is the highest count since December 15, 2021. However, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry categorically said Wednesday that the federal government is not considering to impose lockdown of any extent. All news about schools and businesses being closed is baseless. 

Islamabad’s popular restaurant Monal has been sealed on court’s orders. The Islamabad High Court Wednesday ordered the Capital Development Authority to immediately seal the restaurant and Navy Golf Course. 

A man in the United States has been implanted with a pig’s heart for the first time in the history, and he is completely fine. The successful surgery is being hailed as a landmark in the field of medicine. According to reports, one of the surgeons Dr Mansoor Mohiuddin, is from Pakistan. He did his MBBS from Karachi’s Dow University of Health Sciences. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Top Ahmadis accused of rape reject allegations in rare statements
Top Ahmadis accused of rape reject allegations in rare statements
'Order Shehbaz to bring Nawaz back or face disqualification'
‘Order Shehbaz to bring Nawaz back or face disqualification’
Sharukh Jatoi illegally stayed at hospitals for almost a year
Sharukh Jatoi illegally stayed at hospitals for almost a year
Bilawal didn’t expect 'player' Imran Khan to tax condoms
Bilawal didn’t expect ‘player’ Imran Khan to tax condoms
Justice Bandial to become chief justice next
Justice Bandial to become chief justice next
Islamabad couple rape: Complainant refuses to identify Usman Mirza
Islamabad couple rape: Complainant refuses to identify Usman Mirza
SC cancels allotment of Gutter Baghicha land to KMC society
SC cancels allotment of Gutter Baghicha land to KMC society
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
SHC to police: Fearlessly visit Rangers HQ for missing person
SHC to police: Fearlessly visit Rangers HQ for missing person
Man kills wife, teenage nephew for 'honour' in Karachi's Pipri
Man kills wife, teenage nephew for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Pipri
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.