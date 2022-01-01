FIA summons former DG Bashir Memon for interrogation

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned its former Director-General Bashir Memon to interrogate him in a case.

However, the former FIA chief has been granted interim bail by the Sindh High Court for 15 days.

In the bail petition, Memon said that the FIA was pressing him to provide certain documents that he does not have in his possession.

The court ordered Memon to submit bond Rs50,000 worth and appear before the concerned court within 15 days.

Some FIA officials have told journalists that Memon faces several allegations including having close links with Umar Farooq Zahoor, who was involved in money laundering. Memon allegedly wrote to Interpol to withdraw Zahoor’s name from the Red Notice, they say.

Zahoor is sought by law enforcement agencies of Switzerland, Norway, Turkey and other countries, according to the FIA officials.

Memon was ordered to appear before an FIA team in Lahore on Saturday.

Bashir Memon resigned in protest as FIA Director General in December 2019 after developing disagreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over cases against opposition leaders.

He later levelled allegations against the government in an interview with Geo News.

In April 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected his claims as “baseless.”