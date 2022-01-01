Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FIA summons former DG Bashir Memon for interrogation

Memon wins interim bail from the Sindh High Court

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Bashir Memon. PHOTO FILE

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned its former Director-General Bashir Memon to interrogate him in a case.

However, the former FIA chief has been granted interim bail by the Sindh High Court for 15 days.

In the bail petition, Memon said that the FIA was pressing him to provide certain documents that he does not have in his possession.

The court ordered Memon to submit bond Rs50,000 worth and appear before the concerned court within 15 days.

Some FIA officials have told journalists that Memon faces several allegations including having close links with Umar Farooq Zahoor, who was involved in money laundering. Memon allegedly wrote to Interpol to withdraw Zahoor’s name from the Red Notice, they say.

Zahoor is sought by law enforcement agencies of Switzerland, Norway, Turkey and other countries, according to the FIA officials.

Memon was ordered to appear before an FIA team in Lahore on Saturday.

Bashir Memon resigned in protest as FIA Director General in December 2019 after developing disagreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over cases against opposition leaders.

He later levelled allegations against the government in an interview with Geo News.

In April 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected his claims as “baseless.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bashir Memon fia
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bashir Memon, FIA, Bashir Memon summoned,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan faces 5th Covid-19 wave as new Omicron cases reported
Pakistan faces 5th Covid-19 wave as new Omicron cases reported
World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney
World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man 'for thrill'
TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man ‘for thrill’
Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
Shahid Afridi has a request for you on New Year
Shahid Afridi has a request for you on New Year
Sacked policeman nominated in Arshad Pappu case killed in Karachi
Sacked policeman nominated in Arshad Pappu case killed in Karachi
Two TTP 'terrorists' arrested in Karachi's Shah Latif Town
Two TTP ‘terrorists’ arrested in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town
JI stages sit-in outside Sindh Assembly in Karachi
JI stages sit-in outside Sindh Assembly in Karachi
PMLN lawmaker injured in Lahore gun attack
PMLN lawmaker injured in Lahore gun attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.