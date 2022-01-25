Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FBR freezes 50 PIA bank accounts over unpaid taxes

Shaukat Tarin intervenes to avoid crisis

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

The Federal Board of Revenue or FBR has frozen 50 bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines in different cities for not paying excise duty it collected on air tickets.

Hours after the accounts were frozen, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin intervened to preempt a crisis.

“PIA collected Rs4 billion in Federal Excise Duty on tickets but did not pay it to the FBR for two years,” an FBR official said adding that Rs460 million has been recovered through frozen accounts of PIA.

The accounts will be frozen until the PIA becomes responsible for the remaining amount, spokesman Asad Tahir said.

Meanwhile, the PIA spokesperson denied all allegations, saying the PIA has cleared Rs4.1 billion dues in 2021 despite a hard time with Covid-19 related restrictions.

The spokesperson also said that FBR's move to freeze the accounts was in violation of a cabinet decision to withhold the amount until the reforms are completed.

The spokesperson said that the move would tarnish the reputation of national flag carrier.

Later, Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin intervened by making phone calls to the FBR chairman and the CEO of PIA.

He directed them to meet and fix the issue.

Sources say all the accounts were likely to be restored by midnight on Tuesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr PIA
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
FBR freezes PIA bank accounts
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
KDA Scheme-41 allottees protest against land grabbers
KDA Scheme-41 allottees protest against land grabbers
Journalist shot dead in car outside Lahore Press Club
Journalist shot dead in car outside Lahore Press Club
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared 'medically fit'
Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared ‘medically fit’
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic
First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic
At least 50 student activists arrested at Punjab University
At least 50 student activists arrested at Punjab University
Yemen missiles downed over UAE capital as tensions soar
Yemen missiles downed over UAE capital as tensions soar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.