FBR freezes 50 PIA bank accounts over unpaid taxes

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Federal Board of Revenue or FBR has frozen 50 bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines in different cities for not paying excise duty it collected on air tickets.

Hours after the accounts were frozen, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin intervened to preempt a crisis.

“PIA collected Rs4 billion in Federal Excise Duty on tickets but did not pay it to the FBR for two years,” an FBR official said adding that Rs460 million has been recovered through frozen accounts of PIA.

The accounts will be frozen until the PIA becomes responsible for the remaining amount, spokesman Asad Tahir said.

Meanwhile, the PIA spokesperson denied all allegations, saying the PIA has cleared Rs4.1 billion dues in 2021 despite a hard time with Covid-19 related restrictions.

The spokesperson also said that FBR's move to freeze the accounts was in violation of a cabinet decision to withhold the amount until the reforms are completed.

The spokesperson said that the move would tarnish the reputation of national flag carrier.

Later, Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin intervened by making phone calls to the FBR chairman and the CEO of PIA.

He directed them to meet and fix the issue.

Sources say all the accounts were likely to be restored by midnight on Tuesday.