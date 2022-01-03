Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fazlur Rehman upbeat about next LG polls, firm on march

PDM holds meeting in Peshawar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that in the next phase of local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will again suffer defeat.

He was speaking after a meeting of the PDM leaders from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Peshawar on Sunday.

Fazlur Rehman said that the entire nation would come out to join the PDM long march on March 23 against inflation.

He said the PDM parties had resolved that they would participate in the march with “full force.”

The common man has been crushed under the mountain of inflation, and rescuing the country from this situation is a national duty now, he said.

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) chief said that if his party had bagged more votes in KP local bodies polls, its success was the success of all opposition parties.

Meanwhile, responding to Fazlur Rehman’s statement State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib has said that the opposition’s long march would prove a “quick march.”

He said the PDM chief should refrain from making threats about the march.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PDM
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fazlur Rehman, long march, PDM meeting Peshawar,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh schools to begin new academic year from April 1
Sindh schools to begin new academic year from April 1
Sex crimes linked to loss of taqwa, chivalry: scholar
Sex crimes linked to loss of taqwa, chivalry: scholar
Mob sets bus on fire after deadly crash in Karachi
Mob sets bus on fire after deadly crash in Karachi
'My son's eyes froze': 12-year-old Ali never saw 2022 sunrise
‘My son’s eyes froze’: 12-year-old Ali never saw 2022 sunrise
PIA operates special flight for Indian yatris enroute to Karak
PIA operates special flight for Indian yatris enroute to Karak
Faisalabad: German-Pakistani man murdered by brothers over property dispute
Faisalabad: German-Pakistani man murdered by brothers over property dispute
Two SAMAA TV reporters mugged in Karachi
Two SAMAA TV reporters mugged in Karachi
PTI's Haleem Adil smells 'conspiracy' behind viral video addressing him
PTI’s Haleem Adil smells ‘conspiracy’ behind viral video addressing him
Vaccine politics: Asad Umar assails Sindh government
Vaccine politics: Asad Umar assails Sindh government
French burn comparatively fewer cars in New Year's Eve tradition
French burn comparatively fewer cars in New Year’s Eve tradition
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.