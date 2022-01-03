Fazlur Rehman upbeat about next LG polls, firm on march

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that in the next phase of local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will again suffer defeat.

He was speaking after a meeting of the PDM leaders from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Peshawar on Sunday.

Fazlur Rehman said that the entire nation would come out to join the PDM long march on March 23 against inflation.

He said the PDM parties had resolved that they would participate in the march with “full force.”

The common man has been crushed under the mountain of inflation, and rescuing the country from this situation is a national duty now, he said.

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) chief said that if his party had bagged more votes in KP local bodies polls, its success was the success of all opposition parties.

Meanwhile, responding to Fazlur Rehman’s statement State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib has said that the opposition’s long march would prove a “quick march.”

He said the PDM chief should refrain from making threats about the march.