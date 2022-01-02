Fawad says mini budget to be passed by Jan 20

Says 2022 will be the year of economic stability

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021, generally known as the mini-budget, will be passed by the Parliament between January 15 and January 20.

He was addressing the media in Karachi after expressing condolences to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan over the demise of his father in Shershah gas explosion.

The PTI government tabled the mini-budget and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the National Assembly Thursday.

Chaudhry said that with the passage of these bills, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ’s $6billion loan programme would resume.

“We will get $1b from the IMF. It also opens other [revenue] stream for the country, and the rupee will stabilize further."

When asked about the concerns reportedly put forth by the government's allies on these bills, he said that no one raised any objection and that all the parties supported the bills.

“These bills contain nothing that should be opposed. We want independent institutions and SBP’s autonomy is in the nation’s interest.”

He blamed past governments for compromising on the autonomy of the SBP.

“When Ishaq Dar was Pakistan’s finance minister, the deputy governor of SBP was [facilitating] money laundering for him.”

2022 the year of stabilization

The minister said that 2022 would be the year of economic stabilization.

“The economic indicators of Pakistan are improving and the global commodity and energy prices are coming down. It will have a positive impact on the country’s economy.”

Talking about the industry’s revival and economic growth, he said that the top 100 companies of Pakistan reported a profit of Rs929b in 2021.

“Even the media houses’ profits increased by 33%. But unfortunately, they didn’t increase the salaries of their workers.”

Criticizing his political rival Miftah Ismail of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), who owns a confectionery company, he said that Ismail’s company also recorded historic profits in 2021.

“I want to congratulate Miftah that his company earned such massive profit in the PTI’s govt. But still, they reduced the number of toffees in a packet from five to four.”

He appealed to the owner of industries and media houses to increase workers’ salaries to alleviate the burden of inflation.

Government to move against Shehbaz Sharif

The minister said that the attorney general has been asked by the prime minister to file an appeal against Shehbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In 2019, the LHC allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment after Shehbaz submitted an undertaking in the court stating that he would “ensure" the return of his brother “within four weeks."

“In my opinion, the court should have taken a suo motu action against Shehbaz as he submitted an affidavit. The court should have asked him if he should be jailed for submitting a fake affidavit.”