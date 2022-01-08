Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Fawad: Sad to see opposition scoring political points over tragedy

'Things go sideways in a natural disaster'

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PHOTO FILE

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that no matter how much you prepare, things often go sideways in a natural disaster. 

Addressing a press conference on Saturday with Shafqat Mehmood and Usman Dar, he said that despite warnings from the Punjab government thousands of tourists entered Murree and other tourist locations in the last 48 hours, which made it harder for the local administration to provide facilities effectively. 

According to the commissioner, the hill station has witnessed record snowfall in decades in the last two days, he added.  

Fawad said that PM Khan has taken notice of the disaster and ordered CM Punjab to reach Murree to monitor the rescue operations. 

Punjab Government has ordered authorities to commence rescue operations and evacuate all the citizens and vehicles stranded in the snow, he said.

He acknowledged that lessons should be learnt from the incident. The government needs to devise some strategy to handle such situations in future, he added.

It is sad to see that the opposition is scoring political points over a natural disaster, he said.

The information minister said that Shahid Khaqan held a press conference to criticize the government but did not visit Murree which is his constituency, while Maryam Nawaz is enjoying her vacation.

He said that the Pakistan army and FWP troops had been called for the rescue operation.

Earlier, speaking to SAMAA TV, Chaudhry urged people to “use common sense” and stay at home. “Buy snow sprays instead of going out.”

