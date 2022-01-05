Fawad upbeat after military spokesperson rejects ‘speculations’ about Nawaz

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have now been relegated to history in the politics of Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad shortly after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar rejected “speculations” about a deal on the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Chaudhry said people were making up things and “it is good that today the general sahib has cleared it.”

The DG ISPR on Wednesday told a press conference that the claims about the deal were “speculations” and if anyone makes such claims they should be questioned about the “motives and evidence.”

The federal information minister said that it has become a custom in Pakistan that flares are let out every three months because some people have failed to engage in politics on their own and they are relying on rumours.

Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have been relegated to the history of politics in Pakistan and they have no future, Chaudhry said.

He said the future leadership was somewhere else and Pakistani politics would move ahead without Nawaz Sharif and Zardari.