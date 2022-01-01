Fawad Chaudhry stresses need to ‘reduce bitterness’ in 2022

New year resolutions are a thing across the globe. This year, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has suggested one, both to the government and the opposition.

In a tweet on Saturday, he acknowledged and stressed the need to “reduce bitterness” between both groups.

“At the beginning of the new year 2022, I think we need to reduce bitterness. The government and the opposition should talk about elections, the economy, political and judicial reforms,” the minister highlighted.

سال 2022 نئے سال کے آغاز پر سمجھتا ہوں ہمیں تلخیاں کم کرنے کی ضرورت ہے،حکومت اور اپوزیشن الیکشن، معیشت، سیاسی اور عدالتی اصلاحات کیلئےگفتگو کریں پاکستان ایک عظیم ملک ہے ہمیں اپنی ذمہ داریوں کے احساس کی ضرورت ہے پارلیمان میں فساد عام آدمی کی نظر میں سیاستدانوں کا وقار کم کرتا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 1, 2022

“Pakistan is a great country. We need to understand our responsibilities. It diminishes the prestige of politicians. Ruckus in the parliament lowers the repute of politicians in the eyes of the common man,” he added.

The PTI government and opposition parties, especially the PML-N and PPP, are at odds every now and then. This time it’s because of the mini-budget which will soon be tabled in the National Assembly again. If passed, it will, according to the opposition, bring a new wave of inflation in the country.

On Friday, the National Assembly session was prorogued for an indefinite period of time after 12 minutes into it.