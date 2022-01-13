Farooq Sattar: Could form group with Jahangir Tareen

MQM has put me in the waiting room

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar has said that he wants to return to his party but the current MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has put him in the waiting room for over a year.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV's Imran Shafqat, Sattar also said that he could collaborate with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen to form an independent group in the upcoming elections.

Sattar said Siddiqui called him about a year ago, and he offered to meet Siddiqui at the latter's convenience, but they could not meet due to reasons that only the MQM convener knows.

Farooq Sattar said that numerous political parties including the PML-N, PTI and PPP have made him an offer.

On speculations about a possible collaboration with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, he said, if like him Tareen were forced to form an independent group in the coming elections, they could collaborate. But such a collaboration would be restricted to forming a group and they would not form a new political party, Sattar explained.

He added that all the political workers who were weary of their respective parties could join him to create an independent group.

Sattar and Tareen met a week ago and agreed to play a constructive role in national politics, particularly in the politics of Karachi.

Sattar claimed that in his opinion, Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif had won their respective seats from Lyari and Baldia in Karachi in the 2018 general elections, and the MQM was deprived of two seats. So, they could win at least four seats, he said.

He also said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz would make a comeback in Punjab.

The MQM veteran said he believes that former Governor Sindh Ishratul Ibad, with his 14-year experience at the key post, could play a role in national politics soon.

On a question about the Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM), he said that the PDM parties seem to be striving for power rather than for democracy.