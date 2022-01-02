Faisalabad: German-Pakistani man murdered by brothers over property dispute

The victim, in his 50s, left his wife and children in Germany three months ago

A neighbour says Gul Rooban only wanted to ensure his sisters get their share in the inheritance

A non-resident Pakistani man has been killed allegedly by his brothers over a property dispute in Faisalabad’s Samanabad neighbourhood, according to police and eyewitnesses.

Gul Robaan, a German-Pakistani in his 50s, was visiting his siblings in Pakistan and had arrived in the country three months ago, leaving behind his wife and children in Germany.

On Saturday night, three of his brothers joined hands to first shoot and wound him and then beat him with clubs. He died in a local hospital shortly afterwards.

The gunfire also left a passerby severely wounded.

Samanabad Police Station has registered an FIR and arrested at least one of the accused.

Money earned overseas

Gul Robaan had left Pakistan 25 years ago to seek better employment overseas. However, he never put his eight brothers and two sisters behind, family members in Faisalabad told SAMAA TV’s Yousaf Cheema.

He helped his brothers to open businesses and buy property, according to family members.

However, things turned ugly a few years ago when the brothers deprived him of his share in the family property and denied the sisters their right as well.

Gul Robaan returned to Pakistan to ensure that at least his sisters get the share. At least three of the brothers led by Qamar Zaman, who is a lawyer, opposed him.

At the heart of the dispute was a shop at the Madni Chowk in Samanabad.

One of the eight brothers, Abdul Manan, sided with Gul Robaan.

Gun shots and clubs

At the heart of the dispute was a shop at Faisalabad’s Madni Chowk.

The FIR lodged by Abdul Manan says that on Saturday night at around 9pm, Abdul Manan and Gul Robaan arrived at the shop at the Madni Chowk, after being invited by the accused Qamar Zaman, Rizwan Khan, and Imran Khan (sons of Gul Zaman Khan) and three of their accomplices Usman, Zain, Hasnain to settled the dispute.

Usman and Zair are Imran’s sons.

As soon as Robaan and Adul Manan arrived there, Qamar Zaman loudly announced that the two brothers would be killed, and then Qamar, Rizwan and Imran fired shots from their pistols, the FIR reads.

Robaan sustained two bullet wounds and fell to the ground, the FIR says. Abdul Manan escaped unhurt, but several bullets hit a passerby named Anas, who was severely wounded.

After Gul Robaan lay on the ground with gunshot wounds, Usman, Zain and Hasnain hit him with clubs “especially on the head,” the FIR reads.

The attack was witnessed by several people who pleaded with the attackers to stop and then moved Gul Robaan to the General Hospital Samanabad where he succumbed to his wounds, according to the FIR.

‘He wasn’t fighting for personal gain’

The copy of the FIR lodged at the Samanabad Police Station.

The deceased was a German national and he had been deprived of his inherited property by the accused, the FIR says.

Gul Robaan was not fighting for personal gain but only wanted to make sure that his sisters get their share in the property, a resident of the neighbourhood told SAMAA TV.

He had filed civil petitions against his brothers over the issue and a court had ruled in his favour, according to family sources. The FIR also has a mention of the litigation.

The police have arrested Qamar Zaman, the prime accused in the case.

Germany’s embassy in Pakistan has not commented on the issue so far.

The cold blooded murder comes two and a half months after a Pakistan-American woman was killed allegedly by her former husband over a property issue.

The dead body of Wajiha Farooq Swati was recovered from Lakki Marwat two months after she vanished from Rawalpindi.