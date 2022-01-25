Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission

Police take child into protective custody

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
The Faisalabad police have arrested a for couple beating up their nine-year-old stepdaughter in the Mansoorabad area, the police said Tuesday morning. A video of the child, available with SAMAA TV, shows bruises across the child's face and hands. According to the girl, this was a norm at their house. "They [the parents] beat me up every time I ate or slept without permission," she told the police. They did the same with my brother, the child added. After the clip of the assault started doing rounds on social media, the police raided the couple's house and arrested them. The nine-year-old girl has been taken into protective custody and handed over to the Faisalabad Child Protection Bureau. "She has been brutally beaten up. There are marks all over her body," said Rubina Ashraf, an officer of the bureau. "After a medical examination, legal action will be initiated against her parents," she added. Meanwhile, the victim's father, during police investigation, said that the child sustained those bruises after slipping down the stairs. An FIR has been registered under sections of assault and child abuse. Further investigations are under way. Helpline for children across Pakistan If a child you know is a survivor of harassment, assault or abuse then you can contact the following organisations: The Child Helpline – 1121Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pkMadadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Faisalabad police have arrested a for couple beating up their nine-year-old stepdaughter in the Mansoorabad area, the police said Tuesday morning.

A video of the child, available with SAMAA TV, shows bruises across the child’s face and hands. According to the girl, this was a norm at their house. “They [the parents] beat me up every time I ate or slept without permission,” she told the police.

They did the same with my brother, the child added.

After the clip of the assault started doing rounds on social media, the police raided the couple’s house and arrested them. The nine-year-old girl has been taken into protective custody and handed over to the Faisalabad Child Protection Bureau.

“She has been brutally beaten up. There are marks all over her body,” said Rubina Ashraf, an officer of the bureau. “After a medical examination, legal action will be initiated against her parents,” she added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, during police investigation, said that the child sustained those bruises after slipping down the stairs.

An FIR has been registered under sections of assault and child abuse. Further investigations are under way.

Helpline for children across Pakistan

If a child you know is a survivor of harassment, assault or abuse then you can contact the following organisations:

  • The Child Helpline – 1121
  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

 
child abuse Faisalabad
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
KDA Scheme-41 allottees protest against land grabbers
KDA Scheme-41 allottees protest against land grabbers
Journalist shot dead in car outside Lahore Press Club
Journalist shot dead in car outside Lahore Press Club
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared 'medically fit'
Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared ‘medically fit’
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic
First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic
At least 50 student activists arrested at Punjab University
At least 50 student activists arrested at Punjab University
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.