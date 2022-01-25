Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission

The Faisalabad police have arrested a for couple beating up their nine-year-old stepdaughter in the Mansoorabad area, the police said Tuesday morning.

A video of the child, available with SAMAA TV, shows bruises across the child’s face and hands. According to the girl, this was a norm at their house. “They [the parents] beat me up every time I ate or slept without permission,” she told the police.

They did the same with my brother, the child added.

After the clip of the assault started doing rounds on social media, the police raided the couple’s house and arrested them. The nine-year-old girl has been taken into protective custody and handed over to the Faisalabad Child Protection Bureau.

“She has been brutally beaten up. There are marks all over her body,” said Rubina Ashraf, an officer of the bureau. “After a medical examination, legal action will be initiated against her parents,” she added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, during police investigation, said that the child sustained those bruises after slipping down the stairs.

An FIR has been registered under sections of assault and child abuse. Further investigations are under way.

