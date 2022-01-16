Sunday, January 16, 2022  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Fact check: The video that had Taliban scratching their heads

They say dead men tell no tales

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

A screengrab of the video posted on social media purportedly showing musical instruments being burned in Afghanistan.

A video posted on Twitter purporting to show the Taliban burning musical instruments created a bit of a ripple on Telegram and open social media over whether history was being repeated.

The video was posted by @IhteshamAfghan and has 99k views so far, but there is not way to confirm the time and date it was shot from the audio-visual material.

However, when SAMAA Digital made inquiries, it emerged that the video is most like three years old. A local Taliban commander of Paktia called Zagran provided some insights. He has not given his first name and Zagran is his tribal surname.

The video is three to three and half years old, he said. He reached this conclusion because the man you see with a Kalashnikov and a black shawl is Allah Noor Toofan, who “was martyred” two years ago. “It isn’t possible for a dead man to suddenly resurface in a video,” he said. “The other man standing with him was also martyred two and half years ago.”

Zagran said that the Taliban themselves saw the video and wondered if people were burning musical instruments like this in Kabul or elsewhere. “We wondered if something new like this had happened,” he said. “But the name Khalifa that is used in it, that person isn’t around either. And the people in the video are no longer either.”

That is how the Taliban themselves know it is an old video. This is why the Taliban did not present a rebuttal either.

The Taliban have not issued any notification specifying what is considered haram or halal either. In fact, stressed one expert, the Afghanistan Taliban are in an interim set-up, which is something that can be overlooked when these videos surface. No Shariah law has been imposed so far. The Taliban are, however, going after alcohol, weapons trafficking and drugs because that is against the law but none of the old beard cutting and music banning is part of any official policy.

But yes, the expert added, in some areas, some local men may speak of the old restrictions, at the mohallah or neighbourhood level.

