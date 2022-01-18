Explosion derails Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Sibbi

An explosion in Balochistan Sibbi’s has derailed multiple coaches of Jaffar Express and left several passengers wounded, SAMAA TV has reported.

Officials say the explosive device had been planted next to the railway track and went off Tuesday afternoon as the train was moving.

Rescue workers have told SAMAA TV that they moved at least five injured to the Civil Hospital Sibbi.

Jaffar Express was traveling from Quetta to Rawalpindi.

A Pakistan Railway spokesperson confirmed that the locomotive and at least four coaches were derailed.

The spokesperson, in a statement, said that the explosion occurred on the Quetta-Sibbi section of the railway track.

The statement said only two passengers sustained minor wounds and they were provided medical assistance at the spot.

A relief train has been sent from Sibbi to aid the relief work, so that the track could be reopened, the spokesperson said.

The explosion comes a day after gunmen shot dead a policeman in Islamabad’s Karachi Company area.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday described it as an act of terror and revealed that security agencies had traced a sleeper cell.

Jaffar Express has come under terrorist attacks in the past. In March 2019, at least five people were killed and 12 wounded when a powerful explosion derailed the train near Dera Murad Jamali in Naseerabad district of Balochistan.